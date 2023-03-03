CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veritiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Veritiv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Veritiv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co grew its position in Veritiv by 3.4% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

About Veritiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.82%.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

