CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

