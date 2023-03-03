CI Investments Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,149,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.30.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

