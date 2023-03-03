CI Investments Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.1 %

FTNT opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

