CI Investments Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 161,954.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,553 shares of company stock worth $7,603,911 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

