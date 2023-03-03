CI Investments Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 26,379.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

