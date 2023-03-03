CI Investments Inc. Has $603,000 Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 841,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,246,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.42. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

