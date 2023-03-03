CI Investments Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $252.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

