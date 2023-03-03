CI Investments Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWO opened at $234.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.