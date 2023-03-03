CI Investments Inc. Has $686,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

SPOT opened at $118.48 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

About Spotify Technology



Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

