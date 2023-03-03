CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Align Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $313.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $502.24.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

