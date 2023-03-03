CI Investments Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Trading Up 2.4 %

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $215.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.02. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

