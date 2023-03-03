CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,196 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

