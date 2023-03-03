CI Investments Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

