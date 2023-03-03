CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.34 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

