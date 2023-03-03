CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

