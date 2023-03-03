CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.65 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

