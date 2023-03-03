CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $244.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.46.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.