CI Investments Inc. Sells 393 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $78.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

