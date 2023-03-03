CI Investments Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

HRL stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

