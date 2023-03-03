CI Investments Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,302,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,422,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 603,794 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $27.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

