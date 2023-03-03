CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,356 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 35.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 73.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.4% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 9,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $102.20 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.