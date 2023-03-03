CI Investments Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.54.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

