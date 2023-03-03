CI Investments Inc. Sells 84,541 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,541 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,020,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

