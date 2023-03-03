Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PPL were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PPL by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PPL by 5.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PPL opened at $27.12 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.