Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $185,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.50 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

