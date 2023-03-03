Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $216,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

