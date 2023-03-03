Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $224,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of PWR stock opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

