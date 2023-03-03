Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $231,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,040,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

