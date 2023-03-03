Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $207,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 631 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,638,000 after buying an additional 161,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.0 %

PAYC stock opened at $287.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.35 and a 200-day moving average of $327.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.