Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.00 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.