Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.