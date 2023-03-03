Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 153 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lennar were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

