Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Raymond James by 21.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.