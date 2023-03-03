Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $13.77 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

