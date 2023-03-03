Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 686,696 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $62,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1,081.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

