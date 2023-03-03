Citigroup Lowers Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $72.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Prothena Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,287. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

