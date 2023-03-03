Citigroup Trims Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Target Price to $32.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

