Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells $113,639.76 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Clearwater Paper Price Performance
CLW stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.48.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLW. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.