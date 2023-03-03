Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells $113,639.76 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CLW stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLW. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

