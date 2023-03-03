Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 25,556 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.24% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 140.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 164,168 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

