Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

