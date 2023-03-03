Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.