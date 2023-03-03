Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

