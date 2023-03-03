Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NOW stock opened at $436.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.53, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

