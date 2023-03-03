Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 258,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.95 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

