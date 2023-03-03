Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,912,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

CCL opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

