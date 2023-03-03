Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.72% of Financial Institutions worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 104.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Shares of FISI opened at $24.66 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $378.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

