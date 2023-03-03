Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $151.32 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

