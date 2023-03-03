Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.94% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

