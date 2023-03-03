Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

